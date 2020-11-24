Fusion Health Earned Designation As A Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company In 2020

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health, an industry leader in Electronic Health Records (EHR) within the corrections industry, announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™.

Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Fusion Health. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

95% of employees at Fusion Health say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Check out their certification page here!

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Bryan Jakovcic, President at Fusion Health. "Caring for our employees is our top priority and we treat each other like family. I realize that each and every person has a choice of where they choose to spend the majority of their day, and I am proud that I have built a company that aligns to where these amazing people want to be."

"We congratulate Fusion Health, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Contact: Emily Legowski Company: Fusion Health Tel: (732) 218-5705 x1291 Email: Emily.Legowski@fusionmgt.com

