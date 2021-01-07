Fusion Connect Launches FusionWorks® With Cisco Webex®, Enabling Greater Collaboration And Flexibility Across Organizations

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a trusted partner for enabling the connected enterprise, announced today the availability of its award-winning FusionWorks® platform with Cisco Webex®, creating the most robust unified communications...

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a trusted partner for enabling the connected enterprise, announced today the availability of its award-winning FusionWorks® platform with Cisco Webex®, creating the most robust unified communications offering for its customers.

FusionWorks is a cloud-based business communication service that combines the cost-savings of Hosted Voice with the productivity of Unified Communications. Now powered by the newest Webex technologies, the Fusion Connect offering, with built-in security, is made to fit diverse business environments and workstyles.

From any device, anywhere, businesses can hold secure virtual meetings with up to 1,000 attendees, screen and file share, whiteboard, record and transcribe, instant message, and make calls from a single phone number. Additionally, FusionWorks with Webex integrates with third-party applications like Outlook, Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Dropbox, Box, and others.

Like all Fusion Connect offerings, FusionWorks with Webex is backed by an internal team of experts for easy onboarding and ongoing management, as well as a U.S.-based support staff available 24/7/365.

"The changing business landscape requires greater enablement of remote workers for collaborating across locations and making video usage a priority, as in-person meetings are currently not an option," says Jeff Blackey, Senior Vice President of Product at Fusion Connect. "Combining our award-winning FusionWorks voice service with the latest Cisco Webex software creates a premier UCaaS platform for our customers."

"Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customer, Cisco is thrilled to join with Fusion Connect to deliver FusionWorks with Cisco Webex. With fully integrated Webex technology, Fusion's users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere." Tony Lopresti - Director of Product Management, Webex.

More exciting announcements to come from Fusion Connect soon.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

Media Contact

George Schoenstein SVP Marketing and Communications Fusion Connect PR@fusionconnect.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-connect-launches-fusionworks-with-cisco-webex-enabling-greater-collaboration-and-flexibility-across-organizations-301202322.html

SOURCE Fusion