Fusion Connect Divests Wholly-Owned Primus Subsidiary In Canada To Focus On Core US Business Operations

The sale further strengthens Fusion Connect's financial position with the proceeds of the sale being used to pay down debt

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a trusted partner for enabling the connected enterprise, announced today the sale of its wholly-owned Primus subsidiary in Canada to Distributel, a Canadian independent communications provider offering a wide range of business, wholesale, and residential communications services. The transaction represents an all-cash, tax-free transaction and was effective on January 15, 2021.

The Primus business will be merged with Distributel and will combine two highly compatible firms. The depth of the Distributel product portfolio will bring immediate value to the existing base of Primus customers and will further strengthen existing distribution channels. The transaction will position the post-merger entity as one of the largest competitive telecommunications providers in Canada.

"This transaction further focuses the Fusion Connect team on our strategic goal of enabling mid-market and enterprise companies in the U.S. with cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms that enhance their competitive position," said Brian Crotty, CEO of Fusion Connect. "I'm also thrilled that the Primus team is merging with a dynamic organization like Distributel, who will continue to grow the business in Canada," added Crotty.

"This is a very exciting event for both companies, our employees, and our customers. Our greatest assets have always been our people, and by joining forces we have just made a huge increase in the quality of that asset," said Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel. "As the only Canadian telecommunications company to obtain the coveted Great Place to Work® certification earlier this year, we have a strong commitment to our employees, and we welcome the Primus team to our family," added Stein.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

About Distributel

Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of business and residential communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, and it has also earned recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market directly and through a thriving wholesale division. ThinkTel, the Business Services Division of Distributel, is a provider of advanced voice and data services for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company offers TV services through TotalTV Inc., an IPTV service provider that operates in Ontario and Quebec. As a top Microsoft Solutions Partner and a Cisco PMP, the Business Services division is focused on driving industry innovation. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.

