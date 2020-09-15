Fusion Connect Completes The Transformation Of Its C-Suite - Adds Michael Miller As Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions and Managed Services, rounds out the senior management team with the announcement of Michael Miller as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Michael will leverage 25+ years of management experience to drive systems integration, which will streamline the customer experience and provide improved self-service capabilities from service configuration through to delivery. In addition, Michael will be responsible for providing a highly available and secure compute environment that will enhance employee productivity and protect corporate and customer assets. He will be a critical part of the overall corporate goal to transform into a next generation managed services provider.

At Fusion Connect Michael will be responsible for leading the entire IT organization in a drive to develop and implement transformational services and greater employee and customer enablement. He will be drawing upon an extensive career in helping enterprise organizations simplify and optimize IT processes. Prior to joining Fusion Connect, he was VP of IT Operations and Governance at Tronox, a leading global chemicals and mining company, where he completed one of the world's most extensive SD-WAN network deployments on six continents. Other key experiences include being the Chief Integration Officer at NetFortris, consultant to the Chief Technology Officer at EarthLink, Chief Marketing Officer at Renesys Corp, and Head of Security for Global Crossing. At Fusion Connect, Michael will bring all of the various developed skills to build an industry-leading systems infrastructure to power both employee and customer experiences for the sake of efficiency, satisfaction and security.

"With Michael we have filled out our senior leadership team that will drive our overall corporate strategy and execution going forward. His focus on enabling our employees and customers with an optimized systems infrastructure is a critical component to Fusion Connect's product and services strategy and will enable us to provide that winning employee and customer experience," said Brian Crotty, CEO. "Behind the technology of core applications like UCaaS, Security and Managed Services is that customer support - by investing in our systems infrastructure, we are empowering our teams to provide that next level of service that in turn differentiates our products."

"I look forward to working with the entire leadership team in bringing together a comprehensive employee and customer experience," says Michael. "Simplify, standardize, automate and optimize will be my mantra in driving this transformation. By empowering the highly committed employee base the customers will enjoy greater consistency in experience and improved service levels. I am excited about the chance to create this kind of impact."

About Fusion ConnectFusion Connect is the managed services partner of choice to businesses of all sizes that provides a comprehensive portfolio of leading communication, collaboration, and connectivity solutions - all managed and secured over a next generation platform. We design, deploy and manage tailored best of breed technology solutions to allow customers the freedom to focus on their core missions. Fusion Connect is the reliable partner to meet business needs - always on, always there. For more information, please connect with us at www.fusionconnect.com.

