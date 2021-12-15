Fuse Medical Announces Exclusive US Distribution Agreement With BRM Extremities For Silktoe Arthroplasty Implant

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) ("Fuse" or the "Company") an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced the official distribution partnership with BRM Extremities S.

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) ("Fuse" or the "Company") an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced the official distribution partnership with BRM Extremities S.r.l. ("BRM") for the exclusive US national distribution of Silktoe® metatarsophalangeal joint arthroplasty implant. This is the latest addition to Fuse's comprehensive portfolio of lower extremity products.

Silktoe® offers patients with severe arthritis in the metatarsophalangeal joint another option outside of fusion. The design is derived from historical silastic toe arthroplasty devices and evolved to offer a more anatomical fit and replication of natural anatomical motion.

The system consists of an elastomeric silicone spacer placed within each of the two bones comprising the metatarsophalangeal joint during toe arthroplasty and secured in place by titanium grommets. Available in five different sizes specific to the left or right foot, Silktoe® is sterile packaged and ready for implantation.

Silktoe® is intended for arthroplasty of the first metatarsophalangeal joint (MTP1) of the foot. It represents a permanent implant, used in all severe forms of arthritis, such as: hallux rigidus or hallux limitus, painful rheumatoid arthritis, hallux abducto valgus associated with arthritis, or unstable or painful joint from previous surgery.

"Adding Silktoe® to our lower extremity portfolio aligns with Fuse's focus on delivering products based on replication of anatomical motion," commented Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse. "Historical designs that led to the evolution of Silktoe® have a significant history in the lower extremity market. While there are other options available, we believe the versatility of the device is superior to other toe arthroplasty products. We are excited to partner with BRM and look forward to expanding our distribution footprint with them in the US market."

Reeg further added, "We are committed to adding both proven and innovative devices to our comprehensive portfolio of products within the spine, total joint, extremity, sports medicine, and biologics divisions. New technologies like Silktoe®, demonstrate our priority at Fuse remains to provide effective solutions for today's clinical challenges and assist with improving surgical outcomes."

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of products in the orthopedic total joints, sports medicine, trauma, foot and ankle space, as well as, degenerative and deformity spine, osteobiologics, wound care, and regenerative products. For more information about the Company, or if you're interested in becoming a distributor of any Fuse's products, please contact us at info@fusemedical.com or visit: www.fusemedical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

