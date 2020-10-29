Further Front Publishing Launches New Illustrated Story: The Legend Of Halloween, Telling The Classic 1978 Horror Story In A Reimagined Way

The illustrated story is written by David Gordon Green and Onur Tukel, based on the original Halloween screenplay by John Carpenter and Debra Hill

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Further Front Publishingtoday launched the illustrated story The Legend of Halloween, based on the original motion picture screenplay of Halloween (1978) from John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The new illustrated story is co-written by filmmaker David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 Halloween sequel as well as the upcoming films Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, and Author/Director Onur Tukel ( Applesauce, Richard's Wedding) who also illustrated the book, while Malek Akkad and Ryan Freimann, producer and executive producer of the 2018 Halloween film and forthcoming sequels, are overseeing the production.

Originally premiered in the fall of 1978, Halloween inspired a generation of innovative horror films and a slew of franchise sequels and reboots. The Legend of Halloween follows the iconic villain Michael Myers as he wreaks havoc on his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night. Laurie Strode, originally portrayed by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, falls victim to the escaped killer, but manages to fight for her life and confront her new foe along the way.

Through eerie rhymes and quirky illustrations emulating the unsettling nature of the classic horror journey, Green and Tukel craft a reimagined telling of the beloved source material for longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise.

"Joining this iconic franchise has been one of the most fulfilling artistic endeavors of my career," says David Gordon Green. "With this new chapter, we hope to share our own love for Halloween with a new generation of horror fanatics."

"I saw the original Halloween when I was about nine years old and it scared the wits out of me. I've seen it about fifty times since then and it continues to be my favorite horror film. The mask, the music, the indelible characters, the monologues of pure evil - to me it's cinematic perfection," said Onur Tukel. "Collaborating with David on a children's book adaptation of Halloween has been demented and surreal, kind of like being simultaneously possessed by Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein and the demon Pazuzu."

" The Legend of Halloween is a fun take on what has now become one of the most iconic films in cinematic history, John Carpenter's Halloween," says Malek Akkad, President of Trancas International Films which has produced Halloween (2018) and the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. "The fans of these films have always been the driving force of the franchise, and I hope that they will appreciate this new book as much I do. It is fun for all generations of Halloween fans, young and old."

"We are so excited to bring our new book to Halloween fans, both new and old," says Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas International Films. "The story of Michael Myers is one that continues to haunt fans worldwide across multiple generations, and The Legend of Halloween is no exception."

You can pre-order The Legend of Halloween at LegendofHalloween.com

About Further Front

Further Front is a company dedicated to bringing content to the public in new and innovative ways, including publishing, digital products, live events, and branding. The Legend of Halloween will be the inaugural book published by Further Front in October 2020.

