Furniture Market Witnesses Emergence Of Herman Miller Inc., And Inter IKEA Holding BV As Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the furniture market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the furniture market, 2021-2025 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 134.70 bn, at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berco Designs, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing residential and commercial construction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Favorable government initiatives and urbanization in emerging economies are further expected to boost the furniture market growth in the upcoming years. However, high exposure to global economic factors might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Furniture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Based on geographic segmentation, over 48% of the market's growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to increasing disposable income and the onset of urbanization in the advancing economies of the region. Furthermore, the home segment emerged as the largest revenue-generating product segment of the furniture market. This segment is expected to continue retaining its market position during the forecast period, mainly, due to the rapid growth of the real estate sector in both emerging and advanced economies. This market research report further offers an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the other segments to the growth of the furniture market size.

Product

Home



Office



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Furniture Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The furniture market report covers the following areas:

Furniture Market Size

Furniture Market Trends

Furniture Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships as one of the prime trends expected to drive the furniture market to witness considerable growth during the next few years.

Furniture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the furniture market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Consumer discretionary industry

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us: Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

