Furnibo Chooses PCL's Job Site Insights™ Smart Construction Platform To Enable The Next Generation Job Site.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce that Furnibo Construction has selected PCL's Job Site Insights™ (JSI™) smart construction platform to enable the future of construction on its job sites making it a leading innovator in the European construction market.

Furnibo is a Belgian-based familial construction company with offices in Veurne and Ghent. Sustainable and efficient building processes are key goals for Furnibo. In order to achieve these goals, Furnibo has digitized its building processes as much as possible. Deploying the JSI™ platform will enable Furnibo to build more efficiently, enhancing quality and workmanship in a cost effective manner enabling Furnibo to become better builders.

"Today, environmental stewardship, worker safety and the management of the construction environment are crucial to construction sites and workforces. Proactively managing risks, and enhancing the jobsite environment is critical," noted Chris Gower, COO, Buildings at PCL.

Job Site Insights™ is a custom built IoT platform that enables real-time data-driven insights at the workface of construction, leveraging IoT sensors that are continuously monitoring construction site conditions in the field.

PCL is continually looking for ways to enhance the safety, quality and schedule of its construction projects while reducing costs and reducing waste. "By monitoring things like temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, water leak detection, concrete strength, sound, vibration, gases and energy consumption, we can dramatically alter and enhance how construction is currently done." said PCL's CIO, Mark Bryant.

"Bringing value to our construction clients and helping them achieve success is critically important to CLEW Systems and Software," noted Jonas Vermeulen, CEO CLEW Systems and Software. "We couldn't be more delighted to have the privilege to partner with a visionary company like PCL in digitizing construction."

"JSI™ tackles challenges currently faced by the construction industry. By reducing costly rework, improving build quality and making improvements to productivity, safety and energy efficiency, we can rewrite the history book of construction," said Bryant. "Additionally, use of JSI™ can reduce manual labor costs, and drive down insurance claims and premiums making it a must-have for all budget conscious construction organizations."

"This is a tremendous opportunity for us to lead the digital construction evolution required in Belgium," said Furnibo CEO Steven Maeyaert. "We are pleased to work with Canada's construction leader, PCL, in both fast-tracking and enabling this opportunity."

For building owners, smart buildings are a way to remain competitive and differentiate themselves from others in the market. Smart buildings start with smart construction. PCL is committed to increasing the functionality of the JSI™ platform to deliver this value to our clients and the global construction industry, and to deliver smart buildings that are equipped for the future.

About PCL ConstructionPCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $9 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com .

About FurniboFurnibo is located in Veurne and is currently active as a general contractor on the public and private market. With a team of 135 enthusiastic and competent employees, Furnibo realizes an annual turnover of 45 million euros. As a contracting company, Furnibo has the vision to be a high-quality and leading player in the realization of larger and complex construction projects with a focus on optimal cooperation. www.furnibo.be

About CLEW Systems and SoftwareCLEW is a full service IT provider / partner with operations in Belgium and Canada. We grew from the recognition that a lot of companies don't get the level of service or product that they pay for when it comes to IT. Our focus is to provide exceptional service with personal and responsive support, regardless of the scope of the project. www.clew.be

