FURA Gems To Transform The Precious Colored Gemstone Market

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FURA Gems today announced the launch of the FURA Marketing Council (FMC), a groundbreaking effort to increase the size of the gemstone market.

FURA Gems announce launch of FURA Marketing Council, a groundbreaking effort to increase size of the gemstone market.

The FMC connects the precious colored gemstone supply chain and harnesses the power of a major mining company with cutters, dealers, jewelry manufacturers and retailers to promote responsibly mined gems.

"The entire jewelry wholesale and retail industry has a billion-dollar opportunity right in front of them and they need help to tap it," explains Dev Shetty, FURA CEO.

FURA mines exquisite emeralds from an ancient mine hidden in the lush green mountains of Colombia, stunning sapphires sourced from Australia's rugged Outback, and richly-colored rubies unearthed in Mozambique's northern highlands.

FURA is proud to be a responsible supplier, the industry leader in benefiting both its employees and the communities where its mines are located. FURA not only protects the environment surrounding its mines with enlightened water management and waste recycling, the company also reforests and reclaims the land after mining.

Dev Shetty added: "We're creating the future of gemstones, opening the closed world of precious gems for the first time. We are funding trade support to the tune of over $2 million in just the first year launch of the FMC.

FMC members will be leading precious colored gemstone companies around the world: the best gem cutters and dealers, the most talented jewelry manufacturers and designers, and the most inspiring retail destinations.

Membership support includes advertising funds, expansive sales training, and layers of promotional assets for all levels of the industry. Also included in the membership is consulting support from the FMC managing group, MVI Marketing, who brought the trade the Indo Argyle Diamond Council and consumer brand Champagne Diamonds.

"It is an unusual step for a colored gemstone mining company to support their rough all the way to retail but helping the market grow in a healthy and sustainable manner has always been our goal," stated Rupak Sen, Chief Marketing Officer.

Retailers, manufacturers and dealers can apply to become members of FMC at www.FMCgems.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fura-gems-to-transform-the-precious-colored-gemstone-market-301291206.html

SOURCE FURA Gems