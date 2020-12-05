FUNKO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Funko, Inc. - FNKO

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Funko, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FNKO).

On February 5, 2020 the Company disclosed disappointing preliminary Q4 2019 results, including an 8% year-over-year decrease in net sales of $214 million, which the Company blamed in part on a $16.8 million charge to write down slow-moving inventory. Then, on March 5, 2020, the Company released its Q4 2019 and full year 2019 financial results, confirming that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased to $213.6 million due to, among other things, "softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Funko's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

