FunkkOFF! ® Inc. Launches TeethRefreshers®, First And Only All-In-One Reusable Toothbrush And Toothpaste Product To Refresh And Keep Your Teeth White

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FunkkOFF! ® Inc. today announced the launch of their flagship, multi-patented invention, FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers ®, the FIRST EVER and ONLY all-in-one portable, reusable (30x) toothbrush + toothpaste product to refresh your teeth on-the-go. TeethRefreshers ® is the first Beauty Essential for your teeth, paving a brand new category in both personal & oral care industries. This breakthrough product is considered a must have "Secret Weapon'' in your purse or pocket that gives you a confident, fresh & white smile anywhere you go and is the first of many to be rolled out. FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers ® contain ALL NATURAL, proprietary tooth gel, which is SLS-Free, Fluoride-Free, BPA-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegan and is environmentally friendly and is available for purchase at www.funkkoff.com .

FunkkOFF! ® Inc., formed in 2019 by Founder & CEO, Joelle S. Flynn, and Co-Founder, COO & CMO, Sonia Hounsell, is a dynamic women-owned lifestyle brand company that specializes in innovative, on-the-go beauty, personal & oral care products for women & men.

"Living near the wineries in Napa & Sonoma, I was on one of my many weekend trips when I realized my white teeth were turning a "Funkky'' shade of purple from the red wine. I whiten my teeth and like a fresh and white smile when I'm out, especially taking pictures," said Founder & CEO, Joelle S. Flynn. "To solve this issue, I would carry around a bulky toothpaste tube and full-size toothbrush in my purse. I was constantly brushing my teeth in between selfies and wine tastings to keep my white teeth fresh and white. One of these times, I reached into my purse and pulled out my lipstick, looked at it in the palm of my hand, and thought, 'Why isn't there a product as compact and reusable as my lipstick - but for my teeth?' and that is how FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers ® was born."

"FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers ® is a brilliant, multi-patented invention that provides an elegant and practical solution to an everyday problem we all have. We wrapped this up in a clever and fun brand that we plan to extend to other game-changing products in the oral care, personal care and beauty categories." says Co-Founder, COO & CMO, Sonia Hounsell. "FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers ® is one of those products that you try once and realize you cannot live without it."

FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers ® utilizes an easy-twist mechanism and aerated cap to make brushing convenient and hygienic. Twist the bottom, brush and with a quick rinse of the bristles, they are as easy to use as chapstick - but for your teeth. With over 80% of Americans using some form of teeth whitening product in their oral routine, TeethRefreshers ® is the only all-in-one discreet and reusable toothbrush + toothpaste on the market that gives you the power to be confident anytime, anywhere all day or night.

FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers ® uniquely features:

All-In One Toothbrush + Tooth Gel

Portable

Reusable 30x

100% All-Natural, Proprietary Peppermint Tooth Gel

Fluoride-Free

SLS-Free

Cruelty-Free

BPA-Free

Gluten-Free

Vegan

ABOUT FunkkOFF! ® Inc.FunkkOFF! ® Inc. is a Women-Owned company and Lifestyle Brand that develops products to help everyone look and feel "Red Carpet Ready". Their flagship creation, FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers®, will be the first of many new products, "Secret Weapons" that get the "Funkk ®" "OFF '' quickly, discreetly and on-the-go. For more information on FunkkOFF! ® Inc. please visit www.funkkoff.com

