FundApps Wins Regulation Asia Award For Excellence

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading RegTech provider FundApps announced today that its automated Compliance-as-a-Service Shareholding Disclosure solution has been named The Best Solution - Shareholding & Position Reporting in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020.

The virtual awards ceremony of these prestigious awards took place on Tuesday, December 15, to recognise companies that ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld despite an ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory landscape. FundApps was selected after a rigorous process, involving Regulation Asia's editorial team and leading industry figures serving as judges on the advisory panel.

Jessica Tjung, who heads up Business Development for FundApps in the Asia Pacific, commented, "We are honoured to be recognised for our contribution to help financial institutions comply with the challenges they face due to constantly changing regulations."

She added, "Clients across APAC are already benefiting from the efficiencies gained by subscribing to FundApps' solutions - including Shareholding Disclosure, Sensitive Industries and Position Limits - and this award is an exciting confirmation that financial institutions are ready to consider the cloud for their regulatory compliance monitoring and reporting."

FundApps' Shareholding Disclosure service enables financial institutions around the world to automate their shareholding disclosure in approximately 100 jurisdictions where specific disclosures are required, for example, when accumulating a substantial shareholding in an issuer or when engaging in short selling or owning an issuer subject to a takeover bid. Financial institutions face significant compliance challenges as there is no global standardisation of these rules enforced by the regulatory authorities.

About FundApps:Since 2010, FundApps has been committed to making compliance simple by providing a client-focused service to automate monitoring of regulatory requirements. With offices in London, New York and Singapore, the company monitors over USD 13 trillion in client assets with 1000+ users from compliance teams at asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks around the world.

FundApps' services automate the most difficult tasks in financial compliance, enabling compliance teams at top-tier financial services organisations to get more done in less time. An industry expert with a vast rule library and a dedicated in-house regulatory team, FundApps enables compliance teams to respond more efficiently to regulatory change, increase certainty and reduce complexity in the compliance process.

