Fund Street Technologies' Brand, One Park Financial Earns "Best Places To Work" Award By South Florida Business Journal

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a division of Fund Street Technologies LLC, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the "Best Places to Work" Award by the South Florida Business Journal this 2021. This award distinguishes companies in the South Florida area that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace environment and culture for their employees.

"Last year was certainly challenging for our employees and pushed us to modify our working environment drastically, but with perseverance and innovation, we've kept our company culture alive and thriving. This honor validates that for us," says John Lie-Nielsen, CEO of Fund Street Technologies.

The South Florida Business Journal " Best Places to Work" Awards annually highlight companies in the South Florida region whose operations change the business landscape. Honoring superior organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. Out of the hundreds of participating companies, only 45 companies qualified to be featured as the leading employers in the region.

After gathering extensive feedback from an employee survey administered by Quantum Workplace, this Fund Street Technologies brand received outstanding approval in the following categories: Communication and Resources, Individual Needs, Manager Effectiveness, Personal Engagement, Team Dynamics and Trust in Leadership.

Fund Street Technologies prides itself and works diligently on a daily basis to be at the forefront of companies when it comes to keeping their team members engaged, satisfied, and their company culture strong. Grovies (employees) live by the four Core Values: Results, Client's Success, Taking Risks, and Fun. These values allow each employee to strive for success continuously.

About Fund Street Technologies LLC:

Fund Street Technologies LLC "FST" is a technology-driven small business financing company. With over a decade of experience in technology and financing, FST developed in-house systems and joined forces with best in-class technology partners to develop their three core platforms: Eagle-FST, Skynet-FST, and Apex-FST. Fund Street Technologies is committed to make financing equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. For more information, visit fundstreet.tech.

About One Park Financial LLC:

One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading provider of financing for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financial's mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. We facilitate the process of acquiring business funding by providing a superior user experience online and a "concierge" approach to customer service.

One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.

