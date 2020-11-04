Functionality Is Absolutely Paramount: Lohmann's Bonding Solutions For Electric Mobility

NEUWIED, Germany, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our metropolises need new traffic concepts and our vehicles need new drives. Climate change, shortage of raw materials and the impending traffic gridlocks are forcing a switch to post-fossil energy sources. The solution is: Electromobility. It can create the freedom of movement that modern societies need. New materials are used because new design concepts and functionalities will be realized and integrated in the car of the future. Design, entertainment and communication play an important role as do new energy storage systems such as the fuel cell or the lithium ion battery. This is where the "Bonding Engineers" of Lohmann come into play. In the field of functional tapes in particular, the company has been using its inventiveness to introduce innovations that play a considerable role in developments in the electromobility sector.

Functional tapes do more than just connect two objects with one another. These adhesive tapes feature additional properties like insulation, conductivity, grip, shielding and much more. Functional tapes are in great demand, particularly in the field of electromobility, because here it is not primarily a question of bonding per se, but rather of thermal and electrical conductivity and thus shielding or grounding in the component, as is required for sensors, for example. In addition, electronic devices are becoming smaller and smaller, even in vehicles. In principle, this is advantageous, but the tight space also increases the probability of short circuits or disruption from electromagnetic interference. This is where functional adhesive tapes are the right choice, because they not only ensure precise bonding of different components, but can also be used for earthing, heat dissipation or shielding. Adhesive tapes are also used in the area of sealing: To protect the highly sensitive electronic components, materials are used that adapt perfectly and seal gaps. These not only ensure that dust, dirt and moisture cannot penetrate, but in the field of display technology, for example, they also have a damping effect and protect the sensitive technology from impact. It is actually no wonder that an average of around 4.5 m² of adhesive tape is used in an automobile today. The "Bonding Engineers" of Lohmann offer multiple bonding solutions for this development.

Lohmann's AS (antistatic) range offers e.g. display protection against dust, scratches and electrostatic discharge. Design and function of an electrical car often are more important than they are for conventional automobiles. Antistatic films (DuploCOLL AS) help to protect the function of lenses, TFT and LCD modules as well as optically bonded touch displays. When it comes to function and safety topics such as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) or highly automated or fully autonomous driving, different issues need to be taken into consideration. Here, EC (electrically conductive) and TC (thermal conductive) tapes come into play. Lohmann's "Bonding Engineers" have found diverse TC solutions for the application fields of LED, power transistors, heat sinks or PCB heating parts - only to name a few. Another thing is the fact that manufacturers in the automotive and electronics sector are increasingly demanding silicone-free bonding solutions for parts and components. For this Lohmann has developed the DuploCOLL® HCR range. The adhesive solutions are silicone-free, highly chemical- and temperature-resistant and resistant to all kinds of environmental influences. The double-sided PE foam adhesive tape DuploCOLL® G, which is equipped with a customized activator, is particularly suitable for the assembly and permanent fixation of mounting parts on large glass surfaces, as are often used in the construction of electric vehicles

The developments in the field of electromobility and digitization with the integration of stationary and portable modules continually require new, revolutionary bonding solutions. Lohmann sees a far-reaching potential for electromobility in the future and wants to position itself clearly in this sector.

More info and samples: transportation@lohmann-tapes.com

www.lohmann-tapes.com

Contact: Jennifer Virtue, phone +49 (0) 2631 34 6245 email: Jennifer.Virtue@lohmann-tapes.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326193/Lohmann_Curved_Display.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308729/Lohmann_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functionality-is-absolutely-paramount-lohmanns-bonding-solutions-for-electric-mobility-301165721.html

SOURCE Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG