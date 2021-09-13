Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market In Commodity Chemicals Industry | $ 860.87 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the functional textile finishing agents market to grow by USD 860.87 million at about 5% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The textile functional finishing agent market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the growing demand for finishing chemicals as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The functional textile finishing agents market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing innovations and emerging new functional textiles as one of the prime reasons driving the functional textile finishing agents market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The textile functional finishing agents market covers the following areas:
Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market SizingFunctional Textile Finishing Agents Market ForecastFunctional Textile Finishing Agents Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Archroma Management GmbH
- BASF SE
- CHT Group
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Elkem ASA
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG
- Huntsman Corp.
- Wacker Chemie AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Repellent and release - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antimicrobial and antibacterial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Temperature regulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archroma Management GmbH
- BASF SE
- CHT Group
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Elkem ASA
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG
- Huntsman Corp.
- Wacker Chemie AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
