Functional Ingredients Trend Report 2020: Overlooked Opportunities In Beautifying Dessert, Drinkable Omega, Probiotic Snacking, Cold Brew Cognitive, Enhanced Riceberry, Adaptogenic Brew
For today's modern, health-conscious consumer, the motivations behind food and beverage purchases have seen a marked shift. Consumer preferences that once revolved around caloric content are evolving, with a preference for nutritional value growing in importance. With a growing understanding of the potentially harmful claims made in the "dieting" industry, as well as the growing body positive movement among younger generations, we're seeing consumers begin to prioritize overall health over weight-related concerns in their ingredient-based purchasing decisions.
As a result of these evolutions, seeking out products with elevated benefits and nutritional value becomes increasingly important, with the role of functional ingredients evolving across various industries. In this report, we'll be breaking down emerging innovations within this space, offering key insight into the emerging trends that consumers care about today. Uncover the patterns within this industry to inform your own innovative approaches, and learn more about the changes to consumer motivations that are continuing to evolve.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary - Functional Ingredients Trend ReportsMegatrends Overview 2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- Beautifying Dessert
- Drinkable Omega
- Probiotic Snacking
- Cold Brew Cognitive
- Enhanced Riceberry
- Adaptogenic Brew
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
- Brewed Functional Beverages
- Functional Granola Clusters
- Functional Collagen-Infused Bars
- Mix-and-Match Functional Drinks
- Performance Water Beverages
- Overnight Oat Bars
- Collagen-Enriched Yogurts
- Ready-to-Drink Nootropic Shots
- Puffed Supergrain Snacks
- Insect-Infused Energy Bars
- Nootropic Performance Energy Drinks
- Functional Gut Health Beverages
- Vitamin-Enriched Chocolate Bites
- Magnesium-Infused Juices
- Holistic Protein Products
- Functional Fizzy Beverages
- Calming Cold Brew Coffees
- Adaptogenic Amazonian Elixirs
- Edible Skincare Pearls
- Functional Soft Drinks
- Functional Frozen Pops
- Mushroom Wellness Shots
- Functional Coffee Refreshments
- Whole-Plant Chocolate Snacks
- Prebiotic Botanical Tonics
- Sparkling Adaptogenic Drinks
- Raw Beauty Chocolates
- Relaxing CBD-Rich Teas
- 5-HTP-Infused Recovery Drinks
- Functional Muesli Mixes
- Convenient Sun Care Shots
- Adaptogenic Canned Coffees
- Skin Glow-Supporting Latte Blend
- Mental Health Teas
- Immunity-Boosting Energy Drinks
4. Appendix Companies Mentioned
- CORE
- IGNITE Beverages
- Talking Rain
- The Naked Collective
- Tropicana
