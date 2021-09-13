Functional Drinks Market | $ 46.11 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio Who Are The Key Players In The Functional Beverages Market?
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional drinks market is poised to grow by USD 46.11 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the functional drinks market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of functional beverages will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: SegmentationFunctional Beverages Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Energy Beverages
- Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices
- Sports Beverages
- Prebiotic and Probiotic Drinks
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the functional beverages market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Functional Drinks Market size
- Functional Drinks Market trends
- Functional Drinks Market industry analysis
New product launches are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing concerns about obesity may threaten the growth of the market.
Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist functional drinks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the functional drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the functional drinks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional drinks market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Danone SA
- Monster Beverage Corp.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
