FUN WINE® Announces Distribution Partnerships With Glazer's Beer & Beverage Affiliates In Texas, Arkansas, And Louisiana

MIAMI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN WINE ®, America's fastest-growing flavored wine product, announced today it has entered into distribution agreements with three Glazer's Beer & Beverage affiliates in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Glazer's is a successful family-owned and operated sales and marketing company. In partnering with Glazer's, FUN WINE ® is significantly expanding the brand's national footprint.

"We have partnered with Glazer's Beer & Beverage because of their extensive market expertise and solid relationships. This partnership will allow us to leverage their existing connections to ensure that our customers will be able to find fun wine in their favorite retailers," says Joe Peleg, Founder & CEO of FUN WINE.

"As we look to continue growing market share, we have a unique opportunity to take advantage of two key consumer trends: A Better for You via low sugar/low calorie & Flavor. We are extremely excited to add Fun Wine to our portfolio as it allows us to grow total market cap taking advantage of the consumer shifts," says Ty Gilmore - Executive Senior Vice President Sales and Operations at Glazer's Beer and Beverage in Texas.

About Glazer's Beer and Beverage

At Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC we are privileged to be recognized as one of the most successful sales and marketing organizations in our industry. That's how we've become one of the country's largest distributors of malt beverages. GBB is firmly established with 12 branch warehouses in 5 states, and we're still family-owned and operated. Our commitment to building brands, our strategic focus on marketing, and our passion for outstanding service drive our high-performance, results-producing culture. Partnering as a valued resource to our customers and suppliers, we are dedicated to serving as the industry's preferred provider of malt beverage products in each of our markets. For more information on the company visit www.glazersbeer.com .

The Fun Wine Company

Based in Miami, the Fun Wine Company produces and markets low alcohol, lightly carbonated 'Better for You' everyday wine drinks in a portfolio of flavors distributed on six continents. FUN WINE blends exciting flavors with unique fragrances and a touch of carbonation in artistic, recyclable bottles and cans currently available at chain retail, supermarkets, pharmacy, and c-store locations. FUN WINE is built on four pillars: Innovation, Flavor, Packaging, and Price. Focused on eliminating the pretense often associated with traditional wine, Fun Wine makes wine fun for every drinking age while keeping prices affordable for mass appeal.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fun-wine-announces-distribution-partnerships-with-glazers-beer--beverage-affiliates-in-texas-arkansas-and-louisiana-301255343.html

SOURCE FUN WINE