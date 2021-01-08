Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter/Year-End 2020 Earnings Release And Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its fourth quarter/year-end 2020 earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, January 19 at approximately 4:30 p.

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its fourth quarter/year-end 2020 earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, January 19 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, January 20, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Curtis J. Myers, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at http://investor.fultonbank.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call. Participants can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at (844) 264-2102Conference ID: 8687748.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $25.5 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

