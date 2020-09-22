Fulton Bank Selects Two Nonprofits From Philadelphia To Receive Donation From NEST

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST, a leading integrated facilities management company, announced they are donating funds to charities across the country. The beneficiaries will be selected by NEST's clients to support local charities in cities where their partners are based. Lancaster-based Fulton Bank selected Women's Community Revitalization Project and Share Food Program, who are both based out of Philadelphia, to receive a share of the donation.

NEST manages more than 59,000 retail and banking center locations in the U.S. and Canada. Since mid-March, they helped clients like Fulton Bank develop new innovative strategies and operational procedures in response to COVID-19. Through their "NEST Nurtures" philanthropic division, NEST is committing over $70,000 to charities in 2020.

"During this unprecedented time in our nation, we want to work with our partners to give back to their local communities and support charities who are doing important work right now," said NEST CEO, Rob Almond. "Both the WCRP and Share Food Program are worthy causes that help the Philadelphia community in this time of need."

NEST Nurtures focuses on supporting nonprofits and improving communities while expanding on the company's philanthropic endeavors that NEST has fulfilled since they were founded in 1994.

NEST is working with clients to decrease facility management expenses and streamline their operations. Almond's focus is for NEST to work alongside clients to find strategies that will return consumer confidence to visit a banking center or retail location.

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada since 1994. NEST's Integrated Facilities Management solution pairs financial acumen and business analytics with a strategic consultative approach. Real-time data, reporting and analytics technology empowers business leaders and facility management teams with the informed insights that enable them to make smarter decisions. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

