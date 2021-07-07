FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. On Behalf Of Full Truck Alliance Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report on behalf of Full Truck Alliance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Full Truck Alliance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Full Truck Alliance ("FTA") was formed in 2017 from a merger between freight services providers Guiyang Huochebang Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Yunmanman Technology Co Ltd. FTA's platform connects truckers with shipping customers to facilitate shipments of different sizes across China.

On July 5, 2021, FTA issued a press release stating that "pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office ("CRO") of the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps." The press release further stated that "[i]n order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

Following this news, FTA's American Depository Share price opened at $15.22 on July 6, 2021, $3.80 lower than the prior closing price of $19.02 on July 2, 2021.

