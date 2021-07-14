FULL TRUCK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (YMM) - Get Report securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On or about June 22, 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in its IPO for $19 per ADS, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, FTA reported that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") and that "FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps . . . are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

On this news, the Company's ADS price declined by $1.27 per ADS, or approximately 6.7%, from $19.02 per ADS on July 2, 2021 to close at $17.75 per ADS on July 6, 2021, which is approximately 6.6% below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) FTA's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (ii) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (iii) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (iv) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

