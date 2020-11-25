Full Speaker Lineup Announced For Women's Leadership Summit Presented By Versant Health

THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volunteers of America Classic - the only LPGA event in Texas - announces the full speaker lineup for the Women's Leadership Summit presented by Versant Health to be hosted virtually December 1, 2020.

This year's lineup will feature:

Featured remarks and Q&A with Andrea Kremer , Emmy award winning journalist

, Emmy award winning journalist Leadership Panel featuring Myung Lee , President of Volunteers of America Greater New York; Amy Mann , SVP Human Resources, Versant Health; Christine Wylie , Director - Global Sponsorships, MetLife

, President of Volunteers of America Greater New York; , SVP Human Resources, Versant Health; , Director - Global Sponsorships, MetLife An interview with Lizette Salas , LPGA Tour Professional

, LPGA Tour Professional Playing tips and keys to adaptability on the greens with Gerina Pillar , LPGA Tour Professional

Held in conjunction with an official LPGA event, the Women's Leadership Summit will gather leaders from various industries to share their insights and perspectives on driving and leveraging adaptability. Throughout the program, attendees will have an opportunity to hear from these leaders on how they are adapting in their own careers, across their organizations and on the golf course.

"We are honored to once again bring the Women's Leadership Summit to our audience, and to provide a forum for an engaging discussion among business leaders and trailblazers," said Versant Health President & CEO Kirk Rothrock. "While we won't be in-person for this edition, the program will be relevant and powerful, and provide our guests with strategies to harness and use their own creativity and adaptability."

Registration for groups and individuals to attend the Women's Leadership Summit is currently open, visit www.voaclassic.com/wls to purchase tickets. Follow the conversation online and on social media using #VOAClassic and #VersantHealthWLS.

The Women's Leadership Summit will take place on Giving Tuesday, a day where millions of people nationwide support outstanding nonprofit organizations through financial contributions. This year, Versant Health is encouraging donors to support Vision To Learn - an exceptional organization that helps kids in more than 325 cities across the U.S. get the eye exams and glasses they need to succeed in school and in life. Throughout December, Versant Health will provide a matching donation to gifts made to Vision To Learn through https://visiontolearn.org/versant/.

*agenda and speakers subject to change

About Versant HealthVersant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 35 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest eye care professional networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers. Versant Health is also a proud partner of the LPGA. For more information visit versanthealth.com.

About the LPGAThe LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental and humanitarian golf initiatives, such as LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web . Join the social conversation on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and on Instagram and Snapchat at @lpga_tour.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-speaker-lineup-announced-for-womens-leadership-summit-presented-by-versant-health-301180737.html

SOURCE Versant Health