Full-Service Multifamily Amenities Provider Valet Living Announces National Partnership Agreement With Lincoln Property Company

Partners for more than 20 years, the expanded agreement will bring standard-setting doorstep trash and recycling amenity services to more than 50,000 apartment homes in the Lincoln portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, is announcing an expanded national partnership agreement with Lincoln Property Company to bring best-in-class amenity services to its residents nationwide. With this expanded partnership, Valet Living will serve Lincoln on a much larger scale by offering its amenities and world-class service to its residents nationwide.

New partnership terms between Valet Living and Lincoln include all asset types to bring doorstep trash collection to Lincoln communities. Additionally, Lincoln plans to offer Valet Living's new amenity offering, Valet Living Connect -- a hub for virtual classes of all sorts featuring cool, new, contactless tech including 'Interactive Doorstep,' allowing residents to contact their doorstep collection service through a 'come back' button.

"We are glad to extend our 20-year relationship with Lincoln, bringing the best of our services to their communities across the country," said Shawn Handrahan, President and CEO of Valet Living. "As a longstanding, valued Lincoln partner, we are looking forward to innovating and growing with them for another 20 years by continuing to deliver exceptional resident and client experiences through servant leadership and customer satisfaction."

Both Lincoln and Valet Living pride themselves on building a sense of community with their residents. Valet Living has found that property owners experience increased resident retention in communities with amenity services. Forty-four percent of residents say that amenities are a significant factor when choosing a new place to live 1. Additionally, fifty-two percent of residents want valet trash service while seventy-nine percent want recycling services 2, with the most used resident amenity service being doorstep collection. Valet Living Doorstep is the standard-setting waste and recycling collection amenity that adds value and convenience to every multifamily community.

"Valet Living's offerings have changed the game for our residents, and we have realized exponential growth in service volumes over the years. We chose to continue our tenured partnership based on Valet Living's best-in-class service, competitive pricing, flexibility and ability to deliver value to the bottom line" said Theresa Kaiser White, VP of Asset Management and Procurement at Lincoln Property Company. "The services provide convenience to our residents and make it easier for our team to cater to their needs on a daily basis. We're excited to continue improving the standards and lives of our residents on a national scale with services that truly set us apart from other communities."

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.valetliving.com.

To learn more about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of GI Partners.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965, by Mack Pogue, as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with over 205,000 units under management and the fifth largest multifamily developer.

Contact: Nikita Bhappu, (813) 331-0680, nikita.bhappu@valetliving.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-service-multifamily-amenities-provider-valet-living-announces-national-partnership-agreement-with-lincoln-property-company-301215342.html

SOURCE Valet Living