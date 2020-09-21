Full-Service Hickory Plumbing Company, Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc., Hires Additional Staff To Keep Up With Demand

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc Offers Residential, Commercial and Emergency Plumbing Services to Hickory, North Carolina and the Surrounding Areas

HICKORY, N.C., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the owner and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc., is pleased to announce that he has just hired additional staff at the Hickory, North Carolina location.

To learn more about Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. and the comprehensive residential, commercial and emergency plumbing services that they offer, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/hickory-plumber/ .

As Hughes noted, the Hickory plumbing location has gotten steadily busier during recent months. To keep up with demand and continue to offer outstanding customer service in a timely manner, Hughes recently hired a number of additional staff people.

From homeowners who need a new water heater and businesses that have a clogged sewer line, to those who are experiencing an emergency plumbing situation in the middle of the night, the friendly, experienced and now-expanded team from Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. in Hickory is ready and willing to help.

People in Hickory, NC who are looking up Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. online will find them by searching:

About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc.:

At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. in Hickory, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. is the Number One Hickory Plumbing and Repair company, and they offer an array of comprehensive services that includes: drain cleaning, sewer lines, video camera inspection, water leak detection, toilet repair, water heaters and much more. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. 1060 JV Parker Dr. Hickory, NC 28602(828) 582-1170

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-service-hickory-plumbing-company-ultimate-plumbing--repair-inc-hires-additional-staff-to-keep-up-with-demand-301134872.html

SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & Repair