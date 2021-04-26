Full Sail University Announces Graduate Results For The 93rd Annual Academy Awards®

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that 30 alumni were credited on 11 Oscar-winning projects at the 93 rd Annual Academy Awards ®.

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that 30 alumni were credited on 11 Oscar-winning projects at the 93 rd Annual Academy Awards ®. This year's virtual and in-person ceremony was held on Sunday, April 25 th at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, CA, and aired live on ABC.

Graduates of Full Sail University have worked on films that won across 16 different categories. Notable films included Soul, Tenet, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Judas and the Black Messiah, and more .

For a look at the numerous Oscar®-winning categories Full Sail alumni have contributed to this year, please see below:

Best Original Screenplay, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay, The Father

Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Sound, Sound of Metal

Best Live-Action Short Film, Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Feature Film, Soul

Best Visual Effects, Tenet

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Minari

Best Production Design, Mank

Best Cinematography, Mank

Best Film Editing, Sound of Metal

Best Original Score, Soul

Best Original Song, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actor in a Leading Role, The Father

At this year's award's ceremony, over 80 Full Sail graduates were credited on more than 30 Oscar-nominated projects across 20 categories. To learn more about Full Sail's graduate successes and the university's Film & Television centric degree programs click here.

About Full Sail University: Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 78,950+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

