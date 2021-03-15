Full Sail University Announces Graduate Results For The 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards
WINTER PARK, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is honored to announce that 17 graduates were credited on 16 GRAMMY ®-winning artist releases across 17 categories at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY ® Awards. In addition, the university is proud to share Recording Arts graduate Andrew Coleman, took home a GRAMMY ® Award of his very own for his work as an Engineer on Beck's Hyperspace in the category of Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The annual awards show aired live on CBS, Sunday, March 14, 2021, from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA, and was hosted by Trevor Noah.
In total, 59 graduates were credited on 60 GRAMMY ®-nominated projects across 39 separate categories this year, with six Full Sail graduates being nominated for awards of their very own.
For a look at Full Sail alumni credited on this year's GRAMMY ®-winning projects see below:
Song of the Year
H.E.R - I Can't Breathe
- Miki Tsutsumi (Recording Arts Associates, 2003) Engineer
- Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - Rain on Me
- Benjamin Rice (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2012) Vocal Producer, Engineer, Mixer
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
James Taylor - American Standard
- Sean Badum (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2011) Assistant Engineer
- Rouble Kapoor (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Assistant Engineer
Best Pop Vocal Album
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
- Matty Green (Recording Arts Associates, 2008) Mixing
- Jordan "DJ Swivel" Young (Recording Arts Associates, 2005) Mixing
- Josh Gudwin (Recording Arts Associates, 2006) Mixing
Best Dance Recording
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, Mixer - 10%
- Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Engineer, Composer
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Black Parade
- Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Engineer, Composer
- Stuart White (Recording Arts Associates, 2002) Engineer, Mixing Engineer
Best R&B Album
John Legend - Bigger Love
- Benjamin Rice (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2012) Vocal Producer
- Rich Rich (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2011) Engineer
Best Rap Performance
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - Savage
- Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering
- Shawn "Source" Jarrett (Recording Arts Associates, Music Business Bachelors, Entertainment Business Masters, 2013) Engineer
- Eddie "eMix" Hernandez (Recording Arts Associates, 2002) Recording Engineer
Best Rap Song
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - Savage
- Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering
- Shawn "Source" Jarrett (Recording Arts Associates, Music Business Bachelors, Entertainment Business Masters, 2013) Engineer
- Eddie "eMix" Hernandez (Recording Arts Associates, 2002) Recording Engineer
Best Rap Album
Nas - King's Disease
- Anthony Cruz (Recording Arts Associates, 2010) Composer
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours
- Josh Gudwin (Recording Arts Associates, 2006) Vocal Production, Engineer
Best Country Album
Miranda Lambert - Wildcard
- Jason Mott (Recording Arts Associates, 2001) Assistant Recording Engineer
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
- Josh Gudwin (Recording Arts Associates, 2006) Mixer
- Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Engineer
Best Global Music Album
Burna Boy - Twice As Tall
- Javier Valverde (Recording Arts Associates, 2000) Recording
Best Musical Theater Album
Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers ( Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) Original Broadway Cast - Jagged Little Pill
- Derik Lee (Recording Arts Associates, 2005) Engineer
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Beck - Hyperspace
- Andrew Coleman (Recording Arts Associates, 1995) Engineer
Best Music Video
Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl
- Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering
For more information on the 63 rd Annual GRAMMY ® Awards Ceremony, visit https://www.grammy.com/ and to learn more about Full Sail University, visit https://www.fullsail.edu/.
About Full Sail University: Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2020 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.
Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 78,950+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR ®, Emmy ®, GRAMMY ®, ADDY ®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
https://www.fullsail.edu/ https://twitter.com/fullsail https://www.facebook.com/FullSailUniversity
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-sail-university-announces-graduate-results-for-the-63rd-annual-grammy-awards-301247040.html
SOURCE Full Sail University