Full page Seattle Times and Puget Sound Business Journal advertisement for the Seattle Police Foundation donation

Today, HomeStreet Bank announces their investment into public safety with a major grant to the Seattle Police Foundation. In support of Seattle area police officers, HomeStreet Bank will match up to $150,000 in donations to the Seattle Police Foundation. The funds will be used to support officer wellness and morale programs in the months to come.

"HomeStreet Bank believes public safety is the foundation of healthy communities and that public safety requires an effective police force with strong relationships in the community," said Mark K. Mason, President, CEO and Chairman of HomeStreet Bank. "We stand with the men and women of the Seattle Police Department. We appreciate your commitment to our safety, and we care about your job experience, your health and safety, and the impact of your job on your families," he added.

Communities around Seattle have struggled through a year of increased violence and trauma. According to the Seattle Police Department, there have been 100 more shootings than last year. The city's police force has been at the forefront of efforts to curb the violence and bring a sense of safety to the city's most affected neighborhoods.

"While the Seattle Police Department is dedicated to serving our community and helping those most affected by violence, it's important for us to remember the toll this job can have on officers' mental health," shared Cherie Skager, CEO of the Seattle Police Foundation. "We are so grateful to HomeStreet Bank for this generous gift that shows officers they have support. It will be a tremendous boost to officer wellness programming that helps SPD officers bring their best to their difficult jobs each day."

In addition to the $150,000 donation, HomeStreet Bank is announcing plans to sponsor National Night Out events in communities it serves. National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships which culminates on the first Tuesday in August every year.

"I encourage other businesses to support this cause because public safety is a fundamental right," said Mason. "Our employees, customers, and others who come downtown deserve to feel safe when they come into the city."

About Seattle Police Foundation

The mission of the Seattle Police Foundation (SPF) is to promote public safety by supporting and providing resources for the professional development of Seattle's Police Department (SPD) employees and creating community partnerships that encourage citizen participation in enhancing the safety of Seattle. We recognize the Seattle Police Department lacks City resources to adequately address the training and innovation needs required of a modern police department. With our community partners, SPF has raised more than $12M for SPD since our inception; funding officer safety equipment, supplemental training, and community programs that fall outside of the City budget.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the "Company") is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company's primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is the winner of the 2022 "Best Small Bank" in Washington Newsweek magazine award. Certain information about our business can be found on our bank website, located at http://www.homestreet.com and our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com.

