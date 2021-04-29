Full Opening Of Bryant University Campus June 1; New Academic Programs Announced

SMITHFIELD, R.I., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a student-centered residential college dedicated to the growth and success of each individual student, Bryant University has announced plans to fully open its campus on June 1, 2021, with all employees working on site at its 428-acre Smithfield campus.

This aligns with guidance from public health experts and guidelines from the State of RI, which indicate it is safe to resume 100% office capacity on May 28. Bryant is one of the few universities in the nation to complete the academic year at nearly full (94%) residency and with no interruption of classes held in person and is the only university in Rhode Island to hold Commencement ceremonies on campus for both graduates and guests. Commitment to the health and safety of Bryant's campus community has included more than 130,000 tests for COVID-19 and strong support for vaccines. A campus-wide committee will work throughout the summer to plan for fall opening September 4-6.

According to Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D., "The residential environment and learning experience is transformative for our students and prepares them for career success as highlighted by Bryant's ranking in higher education's top 2% for return on investment for our graduates. In reaffirming our commitment to a full campus opening on June 1, we have prioritized students and preparation for an outstanding academic year ahead."

New Academic Programs

The University has also announced the addition of several new academic programs introduced for the 2021-22 academic year. They include a new major in Health Sciences which integrates courses in the sciences, communication, and psychology for careers in health care and related professions; an accelerated Four-Year BS/MBA (3+1) Program, allowing incoming freshmen to earn a Bachelor's Degree and Master of Business Administration degree in just four years; and a 3+3 partnership with Roger Williams University School of Law.

Real-world education, integration of business, liberal arts, and health sciences

Bryant's approach to a real-world education and distinctive curriculum, integrating business, the liberal arts and health sciences, have put the University graduates in record demand this spring despite one of the most challenging job markets in decades. The Bryant experience delivers intellectual growth while preparing graduates to contribute productively on their first day on the job. Bryant ranks in the top 2% nationally for return on investment in higher education and graduates earn a media starting salary of $60,000 with 99% employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of commencement.

Orientation June 14-25

Bryant will transition to the 2021-22 academic year by welcoming incoming students and their families to campus for in-person Orientation programs June 14-15, June 17-18, June 21-22, or June 24-25. Dr. Inge-Lise Ameer, vice president for Student Affairs, notes, "Orientation in person allows our students to connect with faculty, staff and peers and forge lifetime connections. They will begin their Bryant experience in person and start the process of developing lifelong friendships, mentoring opportunities and their path of how they will contribute to the Bryant community."

About Bryant University

For 158 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Located on a contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Visit https://www.bryant.edu/ .

