Fulfillment Technology And Services Provider MasonHub Opens East Coast Fulfillment Center, Tripling Capacity And Enabling Two-Day U.S. Shipping

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasonHub, Inc. ( www.masonhub.co ), a game-changing provider of fulfillment technology and services founded by retail operations veteran Donny Salazar, has opened a 200,000-square-foot East Coast fulfillment center in Wilkes-Barre, PA, enabling two-day ground shipping to 90 percent of U.S. customers. The custom-built facility is close to New York City and within the densely populated Northeast corridor, making it the optimal bicoastal complement to MasonHub's Los Angeles headquarters.

With this new facility, MasonHub gives its clients advanced order-routing capabilities based on the location of available inventory and transit time to the customer. In the future, this technology will allow MasonHub to automatically recommend the best inventory distribution throughout its network and recommend the fastest and most cost-effective way to route returns. Both facilities are fully owned and operated by MasonHub, and offer ambient temperature-controlled storage.

"In this day and age, fast shipping and low-cost delivery are table stakes. An East Coast facility is critical to meeting customers' needs as we continue to build our network of fulfillment centers," said MasonHub CEO Salazar.

In 2018, MasonHub raised $6.5M in seed funding led by Canvas Ventures, enabling the opening of a 100,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Los Angeles' Inland Empire. Along with its cutting-edge technology and hands-on fulfillment services focused on the specific needs of fast-growing omnichannel retailers, MasonHub is modernizing the multibillion U.S. third-party logistics industry.

As retailers search for a more cohesive way to connect and manage the disparate systems required for omnichannel distribution, MasonHub delivers with an easy-to-use, powerful order management system and an integration platform focused on fulfillment, paired with highly-personalized customer service boasting an industry-leading NPS score of 78. Built by retailers for retailers, MasonHub is engineered to scale with fast-growing companies and take the guesswork out of connecting multiple sales channels.

About MasonHub, Inc.: Founded in Los Angeles in 2018 by Stanford Graduate School of Business alumnus and retail operations veteran Donny Salazar, MasonHub, Inc. ( www.masonhub.co ), is an omnichannel fulfillment technology and services company revolutionizing the third-party logistics industry. Built from the ground up by retail veterans and innovators, MasonHub employs cutting-edge technology to meet the specific needs of fast-growing omnichannel retailers. Its high-touch, personalized service includes a user-friendly interface that provides clients with complete and real-time data visibility. MasonHub is supported by a seed round of $6.5M led by Canvas Ventures.

CONTACT: Marcy Medina213-810-1495 318622@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulfillment-technology-and-services-provider-masonhub-opens-east-coast-fulfillment-center-tripling-capacity-and-enabling-two-day-us-shipping-301375007.html

SOURCE MasonHub, Inc.