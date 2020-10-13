Fulcrum Energy Capital Funds Announces Acquisition Of Natural Gas Assets Out Of A Bank Foreclosure Process

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Energy Capital Funds ("Fulcrum" or "the Firm") is pleased to announce that the Firm continues to successfully execute on its strategy of acquiring high-quality assets available at attractive valuations in today's market. By leveraging the Firm's strong reputation and operational expertise, Fulcrum was able to identify and close on this acquisition, which the Firm hopes will create significant value for the Firm's investors.

The acquisition closed by Fulcrum in October included approximately 100 producing wells and associated infrastructure in Wyoming. Along with 12 miles of gathering infrastructure, this deal includes a compressor station, a hydrocarbon liquids extraction plant, and offers access to two central natural gas delivery points. The current cash flow from the asset will provide immediate value to the Fulcrum portfolio with additional upside already identified. As with many of the Firm's acquisitions, Fulcrum believes there are opportunities to create greater efficiency and reduce operating costs, which will create significant improvement to the asset cash flow for a small capital investment.

"Our strategy of opportunistically investing in undervalued assets and optimizing them continues to generate attractive returns for the Firm," said Fulcrum Energy Capital Funds President Brad Morse. "Our deep understanding and network within the industry allows us to leverage privately-negotiated, investment opportunities regardless of our position within the commodity cycle. This most recent acquisition is one example of that, and we continue to examine a number of other deals we believe could offer similarly attractive opportunities for Fulcrum."

About Fulcrum Energy Capital Funds

Fulcrum Energy Capital Funds is a Denver, Colorado-based private investment firm focused on direct lower middle market oil and gas investment opportunities in North America. The Fulcrum Funds target privately-negotiated, structured equity, credit, and asset level investments. Fulcrum currently manages more than $100 million in committed capital under a team with more than 70 years of experience across hundreds of energy industry deals. For more information, please visit fulcrumef.com.

