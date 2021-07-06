Fujitsu Starts Mass-production Of 4Mbit FRAM With 125 Degrees C Operation Conforming To Automotive Grade

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited announced on July 6, the start of mass-production of 4Mbit FRAM MB85RS4MTY, which guarantees operation up to 125 degrees C.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited announced on July 6, the start of mass-production of 4Mbit FRAM MB85RS4MTY, which guarantees operation up to 125 degrees C.

URL: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fsm/en/products/fram/device/spi-125c-4m-mb85rs4mty.html

Fig.1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202106246746/_prw_PI1fl_h51FrvTZ.jpg

FRAM is a non-volatile memory product with superior features of high read/write endurance, fast writing speed and low power consumption, and it has been mass-produced for over 20 years.

URL: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fsm/en/products/fram/features/

Since mass-production of FRAM products capable to operate up to 125 degrees C started in July 2017, its product lineup has been expanding. This time the 4Mbit FRAM MB85RS4MTY, which has the largest density in the 125 degrees C -operating FRAM product family, is added to mass-production this month.

Fig.2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202106246746/_prw_PI2fl_t1X1L7Vu.jpg

The MB85RS4MTY meets high-reliability testing to satisfy AEC-Q100 Grade 1, a qualification requirement for products as "automotive grade," therefore suitable for high-performance industrial robots and automotive applications such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS's) that require high reliability in high-temperature environments.

Fig.3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202106246746/_prw_PI3fl_47S76y5J.jpg

This FRAM with an SPI interface operates at a wide power supply voltage from 1.8V to 3.6V. In the temperature range from -40 to +125 degrees C, it guarantees 10 trillion read/write cycle times and low operating current such as a maximum write current of 4mA (operated at 50MHz). It is housed in an 8-pin DFN (Dual Flatpack No-leaded) package.

The FRAM products can solve issues arising from using EEPROM or SRAM for high-reliability applications and bring to customers benefits like reduced development burden, enhanced customer product performance, and lower costs.

Fig.4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202106246746/_prw_PI4fl_m3l65auC.jpg

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited continues to develop memory products to satisfy the needs and requirements from the market and customers.

About Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution focuses on high-quality and highly reliable non-volatile memories like Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory (FRAM) and Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM). Headquartered in Yokohama, it was established as a subsidiary of Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited on March 31, 2020. Through its global sales and development network, with sites in Japan and throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the company offers semiconductor memory solutions to the global marketplace. For more information, please see: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/fsm/en/

