Fujita Kanko Opens Hotel Gracery Taipei In Taiwan

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujita Kanko Inc., a leading Japanese hospitality company headquartered in Tokyo, opened Hotel Gracery Taipei in the capital city of Taiwan on September 14 th. This is the second Hotel Gracery property that the company is operating outside Japan after Hotel Gracery Seoul.

The 248-room hotel is conveniently situated in the center of Taipei, a one minute walk from MRT's Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station, which is the second stop from Taipei Station, the country's main transportation hub. Surrounded by shopping, dining and sightseeing spots, the premier location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel offers spacious guest rooms, minimum 25 m 2/269 ft 2, with moderate room rates, approximately US$181/night for twin/double rooms in today's currency exchange rate. All rooms have Japanese-style bathrooms with separate toilets.

"Although international traveling is still restricted due to the pandemic, we wanted to be ready to welcome back travelers and also introduce our Hotel Gracery brand in Taiwanese market," said Masato Okudate, the hotel's General Manager. " Taiwan has been a popular destination especially among Japanese, but we see a bigger potential that appeals to international market."

One distinctive feature presented at Hotel Gracery Taipei is its "concept rooms." By collaborating with several Japanese/Taiwanese brands, the hotel showcases the following fun rooms, possibly adding more or rotating in the future.

Tokyu Hands Concept Rooms(two types): the hotel collaborates with a Japanese department store, Tokyu Hands, that carries a wide variety of functional goods, also popular in Taiwan.

Traveling with Hands - the room features typical Japanese items such as vending machines and train-themed goods.

Glamping with Hands - the room features camping goods.

Katsuya Concept Room: it replicates Japanese/Taiwanese chain restaurant Katsuya. Guests can also order a delivery using its menu.

Niseko Concept Room: it is decorated with Taiwan's ice cream brand, Niseko-themed design with stargazing ceiling. The ice creams are on sale in the hotel lobby.

For more information and reservation, visit: https://taipei.gracery.com/

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, it operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 70 properties/facilities, including its flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 36 mid-priced hotels in the Hotel Gracery, Washington Hotels and Hotel TAVINOS groups.

