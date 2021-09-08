FUJIFILM Launches LTO Ultrium 9 Data Cartridge, Increasing Capacity And Speed For The Next Generation Of Secure Data Storage

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. is pleased to announce the launch and availability of its FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 9 Data Cartridge (LTO-9). Fujifilm's LTO-9 complies with the ninth generation LTO Ultrium standards for magnetic tape storage media, marking a new standard of performance for backing up and archiving large volumes of data. Fujifilm's LTO-9 uses proprietary technology to offer up to 45TB of storage capacity (18TB for non-compressed data), a 50% increase from the previous generation of LTO tape.

Magnetic tape is increasingly recognized as an ideal storage media for long term archival of high-volume data, safely at low-cost. In addition, tape has a significantly lower environmental impact as there is no need to have it constantly powered-on during data storage, thereby reducing CO 2 emissions generated during its lifecycle by 95% when compared to hard disk drives (HDDs).

"FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 9 will meet the world's growing demands for data storage, cybersecurity and reduced climate impact," said Hironobu Taketomi, President, FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. "This next generation of higher capacity and faster tape storage media represents a significant step towards reducing costs, lowering energy consumption and CO2 emissions, and leveraging tape's inherent security benefits."

Increased capacity meets growing data demands at lower costThe amount of data generated worldwide has increased exponentially in recent years with the introduction of 5G networks, high-definition video, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and more. As much as 80% of all data is estimated to be "cold" or rarely-accessed data that can be effectively and more economically moved to a tape storage tier, which offers the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) of any storage media.

Less energy consumed results in lower carbon emissionsTo address climate change, major data centers and private enterprises are actively adopting renewable energy, or building a data infrastructure that minimizes power use.The reduced energy consumption of tape storage simultaneously reduces energy costs and CO2 emissions.

Increased capacity. Increased speed.Fujifilm's new LTO-9 achieves its increased storage capacity using barium ferrite (BaFe) magnetic particles, formulated into fine particles with Fujifilm's advanced "NANOCUBIC technology," evenly distributed to coat tape surfaces, forming a smooth and thin magnetic layer. LTO-9 also delivers high-speed data transfer reaching up to 1,000MB/sec. for compressed data (400MB/sec. native), a 25% increase over LTO-8.

Offline storage offers protection against cybercrimeTape can be stored offline and off-network, creating a physical "air gap" of protection to minimize the risk of data exposure to cyberattacks. Security for long-term storage of high-volume data has long made tape a preferred choice of major data centers and research institutes.

As the data storage tape manufacturer of computer-use magnetic tapes with the leading top global market share, Fujifilm will continue to develop and supply high-performance and high-quality media and services that satisfy customers' growing and evolving data storage needs.

About Fujifilm FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. is FUJIFILM Corporation's U.S.-based manufacturing, marketing and sales operation for data tape media and data management solutions. The company provides data center customers and enterprise industry partners with a wide range of innovative recording media products and archival solutions. Based on a history of thin-film engineering and magnetic particle science such as Fujifilm's NANOCUBIC ™ and Barium Ferrite technology, Fujifilm creates breakthrough data storage products. Worldwide, Fujifilm and its affiliates have surpassed the 170 million milestone for the number of LTO ULTRIUM data cartridges manufactured and sold since introduction, establishing the company as the leading global manufacturer of mid-range and enterprise data tape.

For more information on FUJIFILM Recording Media products, call 800-488-3854 or go to https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/data-storage. For more information about FUJIFILM Object Archive software, visit http://fujifilmobjectarchive.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. The Fujifilm global family of companies is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

Robert WallaceManager, Marketing/Corporate CommunicationsFUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc.(914)359-9669 robert.wallace@fujifilm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-launches-lto-ultrium-9-data-cartridge-increasing-capacity-and-speed-for-the-next-generation-of-secure-data-storage-301370870.html

SOURCE FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc.