FUJIFILM Goes Fast And Wide With The XF 18mm F/1.4 Lens; More Info At B&H

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the latest FUJIFILM lens, the XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR. This wide-angle prime is designed for the company's APS-C-format X Series of mirrorless cameras and provides a versatile 27mm equivalent focal length. Complementing the wide field of view is the bright f/1.4 design, which excels in low-light conditions also offers improved control over depth of field for working with selective focus techniques.

FUJIFILM XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1632763-REG/fujifilm_fujinon_18mm_f_1_4_xf.html

Key Features

X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

28mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16

Linear Autofocus Motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 7.9"

Locking "A" Position Aperture Ring

Weather-Sealed Construction

FUJIFILM has announced the latest high-speed, wide-angle prime: the XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR lens.

This is the second 18mm lens in FUJIFILM's lineup and is distinguished not just by its faster design, but also by its more complex optical layout, which includes three aspherical elements and one extra-low dispersion glass element. The combination of these specialized elements helps to correct distortion and improve sharpness and clarity for accurate rendering.

Alongside the optical improvements, this wide-angle lens also features an internal focusing design, controlled by a linear AF motor, that affords quick and quiet performance suitable for both stills and video. A minimum focusing distance of 7.9" suits working with close-up subjects, and the lens is also fitted with an intuitive manual focus ring and a manual aperture ring for intuitive tactile settings control.

Despite its bright f/1.4 design and refined optics, this lens also sports a relatively sleek form factor, measuring just about 3" long and weighing approximately 13 oz. The lens is weather-sealed, to protect against dust and moisture, and is also freezeproof to suit working in cold temperatures down to 14°F.

Learn more about the FUJIFILM XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fast-and-wide-announcing-the-fujifilm-xf-18mm-f14-r-lm-wr-lens

FUJIFILM XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR Lens | First Look https://youtu.be/YLlI5A3OzjA

