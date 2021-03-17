FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics And Sana Biotechnology Announce License Agreement For The Development Of IPSC-Derived Cell Therapies

MADISON, Wis. and SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a leading global developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) technologies, and Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) , a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, announced today that Sana has been granted a non-exclusive right to use FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics' iPSC platform for the development of commercial cell therapies. As a treatment modality, cell therapies have the potential to augment, repair, or replace human biology, including organs, tissues and cells.

Under the agreement, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics grants Sana a non-exclusive license under intellectual property rights owned or controlled by FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and will provide iPSC cell lines (including research-grade and/or Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-grade iPSC lines) to Sana. Sana may use the iPSC cell lines, and exercise the licensed intellectual property rights, for the research and development, and with respect to GMP-grade cell lines, clinical and commercial manufacture, and commercialization, of cell therapies derived from such lines. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is a leading global player in the field of iPSCs. Our history in manufacturing iPSCs for research-purposes has provided us with the foundational expertise to manufacture quality GMP-grade iPSC lines," said Takeshi Yamamoto, chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics. "Sana is developing a broad and compelling pipeline of iPSC-derived cellular therapies, and we are pleased to grant them the rights to our iPSC platform with a vision of providing more treatment options for patients."

"Sana is committed to the development of engineered cells as medicines that can be manufactured at scale and supplied to patients globally," said Stacey Ma, executive vice president, technical operations, Sana. "FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is a long-standing innovative leader in this field, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to combine their expertise in GMP-grade iPSC cell lines with our investment in differentiating and manufacturing cells at scale for patients across a number of diseases."

About FUJIFILMFUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services, and cell therapies. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is using its expertise in iPSC technologies to develop robust cell therapeutics products to address unmet medical needs in areas such as age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa and autoimmune diseases. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company's inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics' goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmcdi.com/

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About Sana BiotechnologySana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco. For more information about Sana Biotechnology please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the potential for the Company to develop treatment options for patients using rights from the FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics' GMP-grade iPSC cell lines. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's SEC reports, including but not limited to its prospectus dated February 3, 2021. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

FUJIFILM Contact:Christine JackmanFujifilm(914) 789-8523 christine.jackman@fujfilm.com

Sana Biotechnology Contacts: Investor RelationsNicole Keith investor.relations@sana.com

MediaMorgan Warners, Finsbury Glover Hering media@sana.com