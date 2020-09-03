FUJIFILM Brings Speed With The XF 50mm F/1 R WR Lens; More Info At B&H Photo Video

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the FUJIFILM XF 50mm f/1 R WR Lens for its X System of mirrorless digital cameras. This 76mm-equivalent prime lens is clearly characterized by its impressively fast f/1 maximum aperture, which benefits working in low-light conditions and also helps to achieve shallow depth of field and selective focus effects. This bright design pairs with the short telephoto focal length and rounded nine-blade diaphragm to realize an ideal lens for portraiture, fashion, and other applications where isolating subject matter with depth of field is desired.

&amp;amp;#160;

FUJIFILM XF 50mm f/1 R WR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1583635-REG/fujifilm_xf_50mm_f_1_r.html

Key Features

X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

76mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/1 to f/16

One Aspherical Element

Beyond just speed, the 50mm f/1 also features an advanced optical design that includes one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion elements to reduce a variety of aberrations and produce high sharpness and accurate rendering. A Super EBC coating is featured, too, which controls surface reflections and improves contrast when working in strong lighting. The 50mm f/1 also sports a weather-resistant design that matches many of FUJIFILM's X System cameras and permits working in inclement conditions.

Fujifilm adds an ultra-fast 50mm Lens to the X-Series lineup https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fujifilm-adds-an-ultra-fast-50mm-f1-lens-to-x-series

FUJIFILM XF 50mm f/1 R WR Lens - First Look https://youtu.be/_GIQmhY6KmU

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio212-615-8820 https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-brings-speed-with-the-xf-50mm-f1-r-wr-lens-more-info-at-bh-photo-video-301123595.html

SOURCE B&H Photo