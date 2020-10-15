FUJIFILM Announces X-S10 Mirrorless Camera And Updated XF 10-24mm F/4 Lens; More Info At B&H

Photography News: FUJIFILM has released a portable and intuitive mirrorless camera for hybrid content creators in the X-S10 as well as a dust- and weather-sealed version of the XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR lens.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the latest X-Series camera and lens from FUJIFILM: the X-S10 mirrorless digital camera and XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR lens. Perfect for creators who need a portable camera capable of both still and video capture, the X-S10 features an APS-C format 26.1MP BSI sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and the ability to record 4K video all set in a body 30% lighter than past X-series cameras. It is also available kitted with a 16-80mm or 18-55mm lens. Accompanying the X-S10 is the updated XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR lens, which now features dust and weather sealing, an additional stop of image stabilization, and an updated aperture ring.

Key Features

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 4 Image Processor

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

DCI/UHD 4K at 30 fps, Full HD at 240 fps

The Fuji X-S10 employs a 26.1MP BSI X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor to produce high resolution and accurately colored images. Its quad-core X-Processor 4 CPU enables the X-S10 to achieve focus in less than 0.02 seconds and shoot continuously at up to 20 fps. Responsive Tracking, Face, and Eye-Detection autofocus take the onus of keeping your subject in focus off your shoulders. For scenarios that require immediate action, the X-S10 also includes an updated Auto/Scene Positioning mode for fast and intuitive capture. Finally, a working sensitivity range of ISO 160-12800, expandable to ISO 80-51200, equips the X-S10 to tackle a variety of lighting environments.

Optimized for handheld shooting, the Fujifilm XS10 incorporates a noticeably deep grip into its build for confident shooting with various lens sizes. This is complemented by 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which provides up to 6 stops of compensation so you can shoot at lower than usual shutter speeds or attach long lenses without worry. For ultimate stability, combine it with any of FUJIFILM's OIS system lenses to ensure sharp capture. A final level of protection is provided by a mechanical shock absorber, which prevents vibrations from the camera's shutter from affecting images.

The X-S10 follows the trend of hybrid mirrorless cameras designed for today's generation of still and video creators. A 180-degree vari-angle touchscreen LCD makes it easy to monitor capture and make adjustments from behind or in front of the camera. The X-S10 offers DCI/UHD 4K recording up to 30p as well as Full HD recording up to 240p for super-slow motion applications. A micro-HDMI port allows you to capture 4:2:2 10-bit color using an optional external recorder. Additionally, 4-axis digital image stabilization is also applicable to video capture to minimize shake during handheld use.

Following in the tradition of past FUJIFILM mirrorless cameras, the XS10 incorporates 18 film simulation modes for analog converts. New with this camera is the ETERNA Bleach Bypass simulation, a desaturated, high-contrast look perfect for creative applications.

Alongside the X-S10 is the freshly updated XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR lens, a fast zoom with an equivalent 15-36mm focal length that is perfect for landscape, architectural, street, and other wide-angle photography applications. While maintaining the same optical design that made this lens popular upon its first release, the new version adds dust and weather sealing so you can use it in less-than-ideal conditions without fear. The updated version also offers improved stability in the form of an additional stop of stabilization, making it capable of 3.5 stops of vibration reduction. An aperture lock has also been added, and both the aperture and focusing rings have been reduced in size.

Key Features

X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

15-36mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

Four Aspherical Elements

