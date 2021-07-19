Fueled By Rapid Growth And Innovation, PerkSpot Returns Founder To The CEO Role And Adds Industry Veterans To Leadership Team

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PerkSpot, the trusted source for employee discounts and rewards programs, announced the appointment of Chris Hill, the founder and executive chairman of PerkSpot, as CEO in order to drive the next level of growth for...

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PerkSpot, the trusted source for employee discounts and rewards programs, announced the appointment of Chris Hill, the founder and executive chairman of PerkSpot, as CEO in order to drive the next level of growth for the organization. The addition of industry veterans Roy Baladi and Jason Blais will build on PerkSpot's momentum and evolve the organization to reach new markets in their mission to put money back into employees' pockets.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead the company on this new phase in our journey and take an even larger part in growing and developing PerkSpot's business," said Hill. "Our mission to help employees meet their financial goals has never been more relevant, and it's incredibly important that we make the most of this moment."

In addition to Hill, PerkSpot has added two new executive leaders to help the company meet its ambitious goals of growing 5x in the next five years:

Roy Baladi , Chief Marketplace Officer — Both data-driven and user-focused, Baladi has spent several years in the HR space and most recently served as the Head of Marketplace and Communications at SmartRecruiters before joining the PerkSpot team.

Jason Blais , Chief Commercial Officer — Thanks to his time at ZipRecruiter and CareerArc, Blais has a wealth of knowledge working with HR-minded buyers and looks forward to applying his experience to PerkSpot's Commercial team as they develop new approaches and processes to expand into the SMB market.

"Our business hit new milestones in 2020, with more than 1,000 clients and 17 million PerkSpot members. And, on average, our users save thousands every year," said Hill. "Roy and Jason know the market and will help us meet this moment, reach our ambitious goals, and expand our mission to every employee."

Former CEO Jace Mouse will remain with PerkSpot as an advisor and a member of the company's board of directors. "Without Jace's innumerable contributions, we wouldn't be where we are today," said Hill. "I want to thank him for helping us get to this breakthrough moment and his continued investment as a trusted advisor and board member."

Learn more about PerkSpot at www.perkspot.com .

About PerkSpot

PerkSpot's mission is simple: We are solely focused on putting money back in your employees' pockets. We do that by sourcing the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it's as easy and inexpensive as it is impactful for you. And while our platform helps you engage and retain your workforce, it's also one of the best ways you can help your employees — for the large or small purchases that make a difference.

Headquartered in Chicago, PerkSpot is online at PerkSpot.com.

