Fueled By Positivity, Love And Resilience, Le Vian Announces The 7 Key Sentiments Driving The Luxury Jewelry World In 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family-owned New York jewelry house which is a global authority on jewelry trends Le Vian is staging its annual catwalk fundraiser in Las Vegas on Aug . 29 with a goal to raise $1 million for its chosen charities. Annually attended by retailers, press and Le Vian's VIP collectors, this is the must-attend highlight of the Western hemisphere's largest jewelry show JCK Las Vegas. In 2019, the last time the show was live, one waiter, a single dad at the event was so moved by Le Vian's fundraising, that he made an impromptu request for the microphone and pledged $200 on the spot, which sparked an immediate standing ovation from the entire 500-strong audience.

Jewelry house loved by Rihanna and J Lo, Le Vian announces 2022 trends.

When it comes to forecasting the future, Le Vian has three methods of keeping its finger on the pulse of what jewelry is trending. With Le Vian being a favorite with Hollywood celebrities from Rihanna to J. Lo, Taylor Swift and Addison Rae, the brand watches the Le Vian style choices of celebrities closely. The company's strong connection with its collectors, the LeVianistas, provide regular feedback, often via several thousand trunk shows held annually at 3,200 authorized Le Vian retailer stores in over 30 cities across the US and several cities across the UK, as well as via hugely successful Le Vian TV shows. In addition, Le Vian enjoys close working relationships with top fashion editors who share their insights with Le Vian into the interplay between fashion and jewelry trends. Family-owned celebrity favorite Le Vian stages its annual jewelry trend forecast catwalk on August 29 in Las Vegas, showcasing 7 sentiments set to drive and inspire the world of luxury jewelry in the next 12 months. Here for the first time, are the key trends for 2022: POSITIVITYPositivity is a characteristic that shines like rays of sunshine, lighting up our darkest hours. This celestial light in all its iterations, from the pastel warmth of a sunrise to the incandescent glow of a setting sun, spans the entire spectrum of colorful gems to symbolize positivity. The gems, diamonds and metals that express Positivity include Sunny Yellow Diamonds®, Honey Gold™, Sunny Yellow Sapphires™ and Cinnamon Citrine®. LOVEIn these unprecedented times there remains but one constant: Love. Nothing captures this ideal better than the heart, this trend's shape of the year, which is the focal point of the Love Sonnets® Heart of the Ocean jewelry line inspired by the timeless love story of the Titanic. Meanwhile, Le Vian's Love icon of the year is the Elephant, harking back to the LeVian family's private collection of jewelry treasures dating back to 1501 and the family's appointment as guardians of the royal jewels of Persia in 1746. RESILIENCEIf there is one lesson we have all learned this past year, it is Resilience. This virtue is expressed by platinum, a material unique in only becoming brighter and stronger with every wear. AUTHENTICITYReminiscent of the beautiful Caribbean waters which mirror the depths of our emotions, Peacock Aquaprase™ is nature's perfect expression of authenticity. Unique and exquisite, it is the earth's newest gem, soon to be on permanent display at the American Museum of Natural History. Combining a semi-translucent blue-green hue, with a unique matrix of brown and white, each gem is 100% natural, genuine, and distinctive from the next. WISDOMLe Vian's organic gem of the year, the pearl, symbolizes the pearls of wisdom we have collected during our recent experience of reflection and hope. Offered in Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry flavors, Le Vian's collection of pearls is reinvented with its stunning array of colors, turning this centuries-old jewel into a cutting-edge fashion trend. OBSESSIONNormal people are obsessed with chocolate; LeVianistas are obsessed with Chocolate Diamonds. Just one glimpse of this sumptuously rich yet increasingly rare diamond, as well as its sister gem the Chocolate Quartz, will transform you into the grown-up version of a kid in a candy store. STATEMENTAfter more than a year of staying inside, there is no better time to make a bold fashion Statement. From statement rings with striking wide bands, gladiator rings and men's stacking rings, hoops, huggies, necklaces and more, Le Vian's statement rings are versatile, expressive and individual.For a selection of images and the LeVian family, see here .

