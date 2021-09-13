Fuel Cells Market For Industrial And Military Applications |234.09 MW Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications and it is poised to grow by 234.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications and it is poised to grow by 234.09 MW during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12.48% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Request a Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market? The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications share growth by the industrial segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period.

The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications share growth by the industrial segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The fuel cells market size for industrial and military applications is expected to reach a value of 234.09 MW, at a CAGR of 12.48%, during 2021-2025.

The fuel cells market size for industrial and military applications is expected to reach a value of 234.09 MW, at a CAGR of 12.48%, during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market? Ballard Power Systems Inc., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Plug Power Inc., Redox Power Systems LLC, SFC Energy AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Ballard Power Systems Inc., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Plug Power Inc., Redox Power Systems LLC, SFC Energy AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. How big is the APAC market?39% of the fuel cells market growth for industrial and military applications will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Battery Market Report -The battery market has the potential to grow by USD 82.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.77%. Download a free sample report now!

Forklift Battery Market Report -The forklift battery market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.28 billion, at a CAGR of 4.19%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ballard Power Systems Inc., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Plug Power Inc., Redox Power Systems LLC, SFC Energy AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies and the rising application of fuel cell products will offer immense growth opportunities, however high implementation costs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fuel cells market for industrial and military applications forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial



Military

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45781

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications report covers the following areas:

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications Size

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications Trends

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand from the military applications as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells market for industrial and military applications growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Doosan Corp.

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Plug Power Inc.

Redox Power Systems LLC

SFC Energy AG

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-cells-market-for-industrial-and-military-applications-234-09-mw-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301372754.html

SOURCE Technavio