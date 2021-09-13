Fuel Cells Market For Automotive Industry To Grow By $ 2.58 Bn|Emerging Trends, Company Risk & Key Executives| 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 2.58 bn is expected in the fuel cells market for the automotive industry during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fuel cells market for the automotive industry in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Ballard Power Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., NedStack fuel cell technology BV, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, and Proton Power Systems plc are some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for efficient & cleaner fuel and advantages of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry is segmented as below:

Application

Light-duty Vehicles



Heavy-duty Vehicles



Others

Geography

APAC



Americas



EMEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the fuel cells market for the automotive industry

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45634

Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry size

Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry trends

Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry industry analysis

Market trend such as government incentives for fuel cell vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the lack of refueling infrastructures for FCEVs may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fuel cells market for the automotive industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market Report -The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market has the potential to grow by USD 11.86 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.94%. Download a free sample report now!

Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market Report -The heavy-duty truck suspension system market has the potential to grow by USD 4.47 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.66%. Download a free sample report now!

Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells market for automotive industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel cells market for automotive industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the fuel cells market for automotive industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cummins Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

NedStack fuel cell technology BV

Plug Power Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

Proton Power Systems plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-cells-market-for-automotive-industry-to-grow-by--2-58-bnemerging-trends-company-risk--key-executives-17000--technavio-reports-301374802.html

SOURCE Technavio