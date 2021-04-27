Fudo Security Teams With SYNNEX To Deliver Zero Trust Network Security Powered By Intelligent Privileged Access Management

Fudo Security, one of the fastest-growing providers of privileged access management and Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of...

Fudo Security, one of the fastest-growing providers of privileged access management and Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry.

"Quite often, the misconception is that identity access management (IAM) solutions are an alternative to privileged access management (PAM), but this leaves an organization open to exploits from insider misuse and breached credentials. Fudo PAM is a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that monitors all remote access and sessions. Other elements like MFA or VPN are insufficient to guarantee a complete safeguard against internal or external threats," explained Patryk Brozek, CEO, Fudo Security.

SYNNEX will now offer its customers the world's leading session monitoring and recording solution, powered by AI and deployed in record time. Fudo PAM, a core component of any Zero Trust strategy, can be deployed on both physical and virtual appliances. Furthermore, it can also be hosted in the cloud.

"Fudo Security brings the advantage of enterprise-grade value with lean integration and tailor-made support for companies of all sizes," said Scott Young, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. "This is especially important for top-level management including those who are charged with making critical decisions and setting policies to secure their privileged accounts from misuse and internal threats."

Fudo's Secure Remote Access solution is the simplest way for remote users to safely access servers, applications, and systems. In addition to offering the world's leading session recording tool, Fudo PAM also detects suspicious activity by employees or hackers using stolen credentials. The award-winning, agentless solution can be deployed in a matter of days.

To learn more, visit fudosecurity.com

About Fudo Security

Based in Silicon Valley, Fudo Security is a leading innovator in the cybersecurity world. Deployed in more than 30 countries and trusted by hundreds of organizations, Fudo Security's mission is to protect both large and small organizations against privileged user threats. Its solutions include Secure Remote Access, Privileged Access Management, and Zero Trust Network Access. Fudo Security's products allow monitoring the activity of users with access to critical assets. Additionally, Fudo Security's solutions help manage password policies and alert immediately in case of any suspicious behavior. Visit the company online at fudosecurity.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product, and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005046/en/