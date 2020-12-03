FuboTV To Participate At The BMO Growth & ESG Conference On December 9, 2020

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4pm E.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) , the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4pm E.T. In addition, members of fuboTV's management team will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed via this direct link. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV's investor relations website, accessible at https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

