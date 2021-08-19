FuboTV Acquires Exclusive Serie A And Coppa Italia Rights For Canada

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) - Get Report, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada.

The two new multi-year agreements bolster fuboTV's leading position as the premier soccer streaming platform in Canada with top-tier soccer content along with other linear sports and entertainment channels. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Coppa Italia agreement includes a minimum of 41 live matches per season from the annual Italian cup competition plus the Supercoppa Italiana. All matches will stream exclusively in Canada on fuboTV. fuboTV's coverage is in partnership with sports marketing agency S&T Sports Group.

fuboTV will also be the exclusive English language home of Italy's Serie A, one of the world's top soccer leagues, in Canada. The agreement has been brokered by Infront, the exclusive international media rights partner of Lega Serie A in Canada. Serie A consists of 380 matches annually with fuboTV's coverage beginning August 21.

"With Canadians cutting the cord at an increasing pace comparable to the U.S. market, according to a report by Boon Dog Professional Services, we see a tremendous growth opportunity for fuboTV," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. "Our mission is to attract Canadians looking for low-cost, consumer friendly offerings to our premium sports-first live TV streaming platform. Today's agreements for Serie A and Coppa Italia bring two of the most prestigious international soccer brands to fuboTV, further differentiating our platform with exclusive live sports that Canadians can't watch anywhere else, and at a low price point."

"We are very proud to announce the agreements with fuboTV to broadcast Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana," said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A. "Thanks also to the partnerships with Infront and S&T Sports Group, all the fans of Italian football in Canada will be able to follow our competitions with the same passion as always."

Today's agreements mark the latest moves by fuboTV to differentiate its sports-first programming with exclusive soccer rights. Earlier this year, fuboTV acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States. fuboTV currently has exclusive streaming rights for the Liga MX home matches of Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) in Canada. The company also streams international soccer leagues like French Ligue 1 locally through its content partners.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world's most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) - Get Report is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry's current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). fuboTV intends to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of predictive free-to-play gaming in the fall of 2021.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

About Lega Serie A

The Italian Professional Football League, known as Lega Serie A, is the top football league in Italy and one of the most famous football leagues in the world. The league, based in Milan, was founded in 1946 as Lega Calcio. In 2010, the league divided into Serie A and Serie B.

Lega Serie A organises Serie A TIM, the major football championship in Italy, as well as the national cup and the match between the two winners of these competitions, the Supercoppa Italiana. The top four teams in the Serie A TIM automatically qualify for the group phase of the UEFA Champions League. Lega Serie A also runs important youth football competitions such as Primavera 1 TIM, Primavera TIM Cup and Supercoppa Primavera TIM. Lega Serie A has negotiated club TV rights collectively since the 2010/2011 sport season, usually on the basis of a three-year deal.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of fuboTV and on information currently available to fuboTV. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV's views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance, including revenue and subscriber guidance and efforts to implement sports wagering into our product. Although fuboTV believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, fuboTV can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause fuboTV's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, fuboTV does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause fuboTV's actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports fuboTV files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and are available from fuboTV without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005409/en/