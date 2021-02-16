FTS International, Inc. Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results, Conference Call And Webcast

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American:FTSI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after the market closes.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American:FTSI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after the market closes. FTS International will hold a conference call that will also be webcast on its website on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Presenting the Company's results will be Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, who will then be joined by Buddy Petersen, Chief Operating Officer and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer, for Q&A.

Please see below for instructions on how to access the conference call and webcast.

By Phone: Dial (312) 429-0440 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through March 26 by dialing (402) 977-9140 and using the conference ID 21990586#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events page of FTS International's website at www.FTSI.com/investor-relations/events. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is an independent hydraulic fracturing service company and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America.

To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006215/en/