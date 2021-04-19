FTI Consulting Bolsters Technology Segment Leadership In EMEA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get Report today announced the addition of Senior Managing Director Nick Athanasi to the firm's Technology segment in the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. Mr Athanasi, a seasoned expert in forensic technology, complex litigation and regulatory investigations, will join the Dubai office to drive growth and lead the Technology segment in the Middle East, Africa and India.

With more than 30 years of experience in technology consulting, e-discovery and forensic investigations, Mr Athanasi has led teams on many of EMEA's largest and most complex litigations and regulatory investigations. He will focus on further expanding the Technology segment's solutions and teams across crucial markets in areas including e-discovery, investigations, security and data privacy.

"Nick is rejoining our team after several years of serving in leadership roles in our industry in the UK and the Middle East," said Karen Briggs, a Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA Technology and Forensic and Litigation Consulting at FTI Consulting. "He is one of the foremost experts in digital forensic technology, and during his previous tenure at FTI Consulting, he acted as one of the founding members of our Technology segment in the UK. In addition to his deep experience in regulatory and data-related matters, Nick also has an eye for innovation and building holistic solutions for clients. We are fortunate to have him back on our team and look forward to his contributions across key regions in our growing EMEA practice."

Mr Athanasi brings significant expertise in the financial services (OFAC, LIBOR), pharmaceutical, transport, energy and technology sectors. He previously served as a Managing Director at FTI Consulting in the UK, as a part of the leadership team that formed and grew the EMEA Technology segment. He has held leadership and founding roles at numerous consulting firms, including his most recent position as a partner and Middle East leader of the Forensic Technology practice at a Big 4 consulting firm.

"FTI Consulting has made significant strides in developing its Technology segment across EMEA in recent years," Mr Athanasi said. "The breadth and depth of the firm's expertise have always been a key differentiator, and the segment's growth is a testament to the quality of our global talent. Working with this team again is inspiring and motivating. I look forward to collaboration and further investing in the region to help our clients navigate and mitigate their most critical risks."

Kevin Hewitt, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting, added, "Organisations in the Middle East, Africa and India are undergoing tremendous and rapid change right now. Our clients in these regions are grappling with new regulatory requirements, increased data risk, economic pressures and an uptick in fraud, disputes and investigations. Nick is joining our team at the perfect time to help clients take on these challenges. He is among the most qualified experts in our field and will be a valuable leader in creating innovative solutions and working with clients to accelerate the adoption of sophisticated technologies."

