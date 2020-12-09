FTI Consulting Appoints Senior Managing Directors To Data & Analytics Practice In London And New York

WASHINGTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get Report today announced continued global investment in its Data & Analytics practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Richard Chalk and Yuval Saban as Senior Managing Directors.

Mr. Chalk, who is based in London, is a recognized expert providing data and analytics advice around business-critical events. These include financial crime and compliance investigations, litigation, valuation disputes, and other distressed circumstances. He drives the use of innovative technology and analytics to resolve some of the most complex issues challenging FTI Consulting's clients. His main areas of expertise include complex data analytics and large-scale sanctions/anti-money laundering ("AML") investigations, where he has represented clients before European and U.S. regulators and courts.

Mr. Saban, who is based in New York, leads the collaboration among business domain experts, digital technologists, data science practitioners, and engineers and developers through the design, development and launch of highly transformative solutions. He has led large-scale, multimillion-dollar artificial intelligence-centered business and digital transformation engagements and is focused on machine-learning, advanced scientific computing methods, analytics, risk management, and business transformation.

Commenting on the appointments, Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, said, "The application of data analytics underpins all global investigations and large-scale disputes, and we continue to invest in talent to help corporates and law firms manage their most significant and complex matters. Richard and Yuval are both highly regarded within the market, bringing a wide range of experience in data-driven situations that add to our depth of talent."

Mr. Chalk returns to FTI Consulting, where he began his consulting career. He has significant global financial services experience and continues to be involved in addressing thematic industry issues, often working alongside legal counsel. He was recognized in the Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts 2020 guide for his forensic work on major AML-related cases for global financial institutions and for the expert data analysis he provides in high-profile investigations.

Mr. Saban joins FTI Consulting from IBM, where he focused on the financial services sector. His clients included national and regional U.S. banks, insurance and supplemental insurance groups, wealth management, and healthcare insurers.

About FTI ConsultingFTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities.

