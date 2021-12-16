FTI Consulting And Compass Lexecon Named Leading Firms At Who's Who Legal Awards, Lead Arbitration Expert Witnesses List For 12th Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get FTI Consulting, Inc. Report today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were honored as firm of the year in seven categories at the annual Who's Who Legal awards and maintained its top position on the Who's Who Legal Arbitration: Expert Witnesses list for the 12th consecutive year.

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories:

Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year

Construction Expert Witness Firm of the Year

Consulting Firm of the Year

Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year

Investigations Digital Forensics Firm of the Year

Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year

Compass Lexecon was recognized as Competition Economics Firm of the Year.

FTI Consulting is the only firm to receive the Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year awards since they were introduced in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Compass Lexecon is the only firm to receive the Competition Economics Firm of the Year award since it debuted in 2015. The awards were based on Who's Who Legal research and the firms' performance compared to peers.

In addition to these seven awards, Paul Braithwaite, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting, received Who's Who Legal's Insurance Expert of the Year award, Craig Earnshaw, a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Technology segment, received the Investigations Digital Forensic Expert of the Year award, and Dawna Wright, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Forensic Accounting and Advisory Service practice in Australia, received the Investigations Forensic Accountant of the Year award.

In addition, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon led the Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2022: Expert Witnesses list, represented by 59 expert witnesses, including eight professionals who were identified as Future Leaders in Arbitration. The list is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review and recognizes the world's most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners.

Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had more than twice the number of experts named to the list as the next closest firm.

The eight professionals recognized as Future Leaders in Arbitration are Ali Al-Ahmad, Karthik Balisagar, Andrés Casserly, Brandon Chaney, Michael Hennigan, Ben Johnson, Alan Rozenberg and Oliver Watts. These are professionals aged 45 and under who the market considers to be future leaders in the international arbitration community.

In addition, the following FTI Consulting experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Mark Bezant, Gary Crossley, Juliette Fortin and James Nicholson. The following Compass Lexecon experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Manuel Abdala, Carla Chavich, Pablo López Zadicoff, Boaz Moselle, Miguel Nakhle, Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon. According to Who's Who Legal, Global Elite Thought Leaders are those experts who obtained the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources in their practice area. Typically, no more than 5% of practitioners in any Who's Who Legal global practice area guide are selected as Global Elite Thought Leaders.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2022: Expert Witnesses list include the following:

FTI Consulting

Compass Lexecon

About FTI ConsultingFTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

