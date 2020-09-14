FTI Capital Advisors Strengthens Investment Banking Practice And Telecom, Media & Technology Expertise

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get Report today announced the continued expansion of FTI Capital Advisors (member FINRA / SIPC ), the firm's wholly owned investment banking subsidiary, with the addition Colin McCafferty as a Senior Managing Director and his investment banking team from McCafferty & Company.

Mr. McCafferty, who is based in Los Angeles, joins FTI Capital Advisors from McCafferty & Company, an independent financial advisory firm focused on media and technology that he founded in 2006. He and his team further enhance FTI Capital Advisors' telecommunications, media and technology experience with expertise in television and film production, digital media, advertising technology, augmented reality and virtual reality, and broadcasting.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Colin and his team to the firm. Colin has significant capital markets experience and will greatly enhance our ability to advise clients across the broader telecom, media and technology sector as they navigate challenges and seize opportunities," said Glenn Tobias , a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Capital Advisors.

Mr. McCafferty works with clients on financial advisory, strategic consulting services, M&A (both sell-side and buy-side), private placements, valuation and restructuring assignments. His clients include growth equity, middle market, major media and technology firms, as well as financial sponsors.

Prior to founding McCafferty & Company, Mr. McCafferty was a Director of Private Equity at Saban Capital Group and an M&A investment professional at Goldman Sachs, where he specialized in communications, media and entertainment. From 1995-1999, Mr. McCafferty was Manager of Olympic & Strategic Planning at CBS, where he managed business development for CBS in conjunction with the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, and received two Emmy nominations for his work. He also founded iHoops.com, a rights holder of national street basketball leagues that was sold to Endgame Entertainment in 2001.

"I am excited to begin this next chapter of my career with FTI Capital Advisers and to join a fast-growing, global investment banking team," Mr. McCafferty said. "FTI Consulting's deep industry expertise, culture of collaboration and global reach will play a critical role in helping us scale our offerings while providing top-notch service to clients in the ever-evolving telecom, media and technology space."

The addition of Mr. McCafferty continues FTI Consulting's investment in its broader telecommunications, media and technology offerings globally.

In early July, FTI Consulting, the parent of FTI Capital Advisors, announced the appointment of Albert Leung and Harvind Raman as Managing Directors in the Telecom, Media & Technology ("TMT") industry practice in San Francisco, expanding the firm's technology expertise. In July, FTI Consulting acquired certain assets of Delta Partners , a leading global TMT-focused strategy consulting and investment banking firm with offices in Dubai, New York, Singapore, Barcelona, Johannesburg, San Francisco and Sydney.

